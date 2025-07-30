Eric Adams Has Turned His Back on the Charter School Movement He Once Embraced

During his 2021 campaign, New York's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams presented himself as a champion of education choice and charter schools. He earned support from pro-charter groups and major donors, including allies of Success Academy, New York City's largest and most successful charter network. However, his stance on education has shifted, raising concerns as he runs for reelection (now as an independent) against democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As Brooklyn Borough President, Adams supported the expansion of Gifted & Talented programs and advocated for early admissions testing in underserved neighborhoods. He unequivocally stated his support for lifting the cap on how many charter schools could open in NYC, as a way of "scaling up excellence," a reference to high-performing charter models that have consistently delivered better outcomes for students across the city.

Shortly after taking office, Adams began retreating from these positions. Despite the clear performance advantage of charter schools, his administration shifted away from expanding their presence and instead sought politically convenient alliances. He distanced himself from education reformers and aligned more closely with entrenched interests opposed to school choice.

Charter schools, especially those serving low-income and minority communities, consistently outperform traditional district schools. The 2024 New York State Exam results showed that 96 percent of Success students passed the state math exam, compared to 53 percent of New York public school students, and 83 percent passed the English language arts exam, compared to 49 percent of public school students.

Nevertheless, in 2023, Adams opposed Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to lift the state-imposed cap on charter schools. The mayor framed the issue as a looming fiscal crisis, warning that adding more charters would cost the city over $1 billion.

The $1 billion estimate is misleading, since charter approvals are typically gradual—five to ten per year—and any substantial fiscal impact would take a decade or more to materialize.

Further undermining the argument is a simple cost comparison. In the 2022–2023 academic year, the average cost per charter school student in New York City was approximately $20,000. In contrast, the city's public schools spent over $37,000 per student.

The clearest indicator of Adams' reversal came when the Department of Education blocked the co-location of three new Success Academy schools, citing space constraints, although suitable buildings were available.

The switch, by all appearances, was politically motivated—an effort to appease charter opponents such as the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). For many families and education advocates, this move was a betrayal of the promises Adams made on the campaign trail.

Throughout his term as mayor, Adams has caved to pressure from the UFT, which has long opposed charter growth. He also aligned himself with charter-skeptical legislators such as Assemblyman Michael Benedetto (D–Bronx), the chair of the state Assembly Education Committee. Benedetto has repeatedly pushed for legislation that would restrict charter growth, despite overwhelming parental demand for more options.

New York City's charter schools are currently at their cap of 275 schools. Without action to lift the cap or reauthorize "zombie" licenses from previously closed charters, no new schools can open. Hochul's 2024 budget proposal sought to address this by allowing 85 new charters and reviving 21 expired licenses. Adams' opposition derailed these reforms, denying thousands of families access to higher-quality educational environments.

Today, almost 50,000 students remain on charter school waitlists across the city—many of them from the same underserved communities Adams once promised to uplift.