The Alien Enemies Act Doesn't Say What Trump Claims It Says

President Donald Trump claims that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 grants him the power to deport certain Venezuelan-born aliens without due process, based on the mere allegation of membership in a criminal street gang.

But the text of the Alien Enemies Act does not allow the president to do anything of the sort. "Whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government," the act states, the president may direct the "removal" of "all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized."

The crimes of the alleged members of the street gang Tren de Aragua do not meet this legal standard. There is no "declared war" between the United States and Venezuela, and there is no "invasion or predatory incursion" of the U.S. by "any foreign nation or government." The gang is not a foreign state, and the gang's alleged crimes, heinous as they may be, do not qualify as acts of war by a foreign state. Trump's frequent talk about a rhetorical "invasion" of the U.S. by undocumented immigrants utterly fails to satisfy the law's requirements.

The fatal defects of Trump's position are further illuminated when you compare his stance with James Madison's "Report of 1800," which critiqued the Alien and Sedition Acts. (The Alien Enemies Act was one of the three laws that comprised the Alien and Sedition Acts.)

As Madison explained, there are two categories of "offences for which aliens within the jurisdiction" of the United States "are punishable." The first category involves "offences committed by the nation of which they make a part, and in whose offences they are involved." In this case, "the offending nation can no otherwise be punished than by war." In other words, the aliens are citizens of an offending nation that has committed an act of war against the United States. The aliens who fall within this category are "alien enemies."

The second category involves offenses committed by aliens "themselves alone, without any charge against the nation to which they belong." In this case, "the offence being committed by the individual, not by his nation, and against the municipal law, not against the law of nations; the individual only, and not the nation is punishable; and the punishment must be conducted according to the municipal law, not according to the law of nations." The aliens who fall within this second category are "alien friends."

Notice that "alien friends" may certainly be punished by the normal U.S. legal system for whatever crimes they commit while on U.S. soil. They may be deprived of their life, their liberty, and their property. But—and this is a big but—they may only be deprived of life, liberty, or property after they have received due process of law, which is what the Constitution guarantees to all persons, not just to all citizens.

Madison's definition of "alien friends" plainly applies to any noncitizen alleged to be a member of Tren de Aragua. That person's alleged criminal activity was "committed by the individual, not by his nation, and against the municipal law, not against the law of nations." Any such alleged gang member is therefore entitled to receive due process of law before he is punished, including when the proper punishment for him is deportation.

It should perhaps go without saying, but I will say it anyway for the sake of clarity: In any contest between Madison's view of presidential power and Trump's view of presidential power, the Madisonian view undoubtedly deserves to prevail.