Brickbat: Group Effort

Steven Nicholas Wimmer, a former corrections officer at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, received a sentence of nine years in prison followed by three years of probation for his role in the 2022 death of an inmate. Wimmer and fellow officer Andrew Fleshman pleaded guilty in November 2023, admitting they conspired with others to use excessive force against an inmate—identified in court documents only as Q.B.—after he tried to push past another officer. They restrained, handcuffed, and escorted Q.B. to an interview room, where they and other officers struck and injured him, causing his death. Three other officers, Mark Holdren, Corey Snyder, and Johnathan Walters, pleaded guilty in November 2024 for using unreasonable force, while two others admitted to failing to intervene.