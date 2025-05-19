Brickbat: Cursing Ain't Allowed in School

Police officer Gerald Richardson has been charged with third- degree assault and battery for knocking down a 17-year-old high school student in Sumter, South Carolina. According to arrest warrants, Richardson confronted the student for cursing in a school hallway, and after he cursed again, Richardson shoved him to the ground, causing minor injuries to the student's head and arm. The incident was reported to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which investigated due to the involvement of a police officer. Richardson was released on $1,000 bond, and the Sumter Police Department placed him on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation.