Review: The Whole Story Tells the Story of Whole Foods Market

These three passages appear within pages of each other in Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey's delightful new memoir, The Whole Story: "'If you didn't want to give up control of Whole Foods, then you shouldn't have sold the company to Amazon.'" Then: "For the first time in my life, I felt unconditional love for myself, for all of life, and for God." And finally: "Half veggies (kale, spinach, chard, broccoli, bok choy, and radishes) and half fruit (berries, a banana, a few seasonal fruits, and dates). Three heaping tablespoons of freshly ground flax and chia seeds. That's the recipe for my perfect smoothie."

The Whole Story is a business book, a spiritual journey, and a personal journal. Some might say it should have been three books, but for Mackey—a friend of mine and of Reason—to unbraid the strands would have been to fundamentally misunderstand the work and meaning of his fascinating life.