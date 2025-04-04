Brickbat: Unforeseen Effects

In 2023, Maryland lawmakers eliminated time limits on filing lawsuits against organizations for child sexual abuse. The change followed an investigation that detailed decades of sexual abuse against children in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. But now, the state finds itself facing around 6,000 claims under that law, with more expected. The claims are from people who say they were sexually abused in the state's youth detention centers. State leaders say they did not anticipate they'd be facing complaints under the law, and they are looking at changes to protect the government financially.