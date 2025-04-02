Brickbat: Injustice Is Blind

Officers Jorge Acosta, Benjamin Harris, and Kyle Sue from the Phoenix Police Department were suspended for 24 hours without pay, and two of them were also required to take de-escalation training, after violently arresting Tyron McAlpin. The officers were responding to a call that a white man allegedly assaulted a convenience store employee and was still inside the store. McAlpin—who is black, deaf, and has cerebral palsy—was outside the store. The incident, caught on body camera video, showed the officers punching and tasing McAlpin almost immediately after arriving. The district attorney dropped all charges against McAlpin, including assault and resisting arrest, citing lack of evidence.