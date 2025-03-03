Brickbat: Start Over From Scratch

A grand jury in Cullman County, Alabama, has indicted Hanceville Police Chief Jason Marlin on for failure to report ethics violations and tampering with evidence. It also indicted three of the department's officers on multiple charges including computer tampering, using office for personal gain, tampering with evidence, and solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime. A fourth officer and his wife were charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance. In a report, the grand jury recommended the department be immediately disbanded, calling it "more of a criminal organization than a law enforcement agency."