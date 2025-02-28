Brickbat: Ratcheting Up

Giuseppe Mandara, formerly an officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, has been sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree aggravated assault against a resident at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center's Special Treatment Unit. Mandara and his victim got into a dispute, and the man walked away. Mandara then left his post to pursue and attack the man, even as another officer tried to stop him. Under the terms of the plea deal, Mandara will be barred from future government employment.