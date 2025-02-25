Brickbat: A Public Concern

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that a vehicle's interior counts as a "public place" when it's driven on a public road. In May 2022, a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy stopped Kyaw Be Bee on suspicion of theft of a catalytic converter. When the deputy searched the car, he found a BB gun under the front seat and arrested Bee for carrying a gun in public without a permit. A district judge tossed out the charges, saying it wasn't clear the interior of a vehicle was a public place. The Supreme Court ruling supports the charge and sends the case back to district court.