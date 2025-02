In England, Greater Manchester Police Detective Sgt. Richard Mills was sentenced to 18 months in prison and placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting another officer and a civilian employee of the department while on duty. In both cases, Mills grabbed a woman's hand and put it on his crotch. One victim said that as he did so, he told her what kind of sex he liked and that he wasn't "getting it" from his wife.