Brickbats: March 2025

Thomas Smith, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law. In June 2020, while patrolling the homes of members of Congress, Smith pursued two motorcycles at a high speed without running his lights. Prosecutors said Smith swerved his patrol car into one of the motorcycles, knocking the driver into the air and onto the asphalt. He then left the injured driver unconscious on the ground, did not file an incident report, and falsified police records to cover up his actions.

Former Santa Cruz County, Arizona, Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr stole more than $38 million in county funds between 2012 and 2024. She used the money to buy at least 20 cars, renovate ranches she owns, and pay other personal expenses for herself and her family. After pleading guilty to embezzlement and other charges, she faces up to 35 years in prison and must pay over $13 million in restitution and federal taxes.



Kristian White, a former Australian police officer, faces up to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old woman with dementia, lived in a New South Wales nursing home, where staff called police because she had a knife. Officers tried for about three minutes to get her to drop the knife before White, saying "bugger it," used his Taser on her. Nowland fell and struck her head, dying days later from an inoperable brain bleed.



Andrew Talbot, a former officer with the Greater Manchester Police, stole 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of cocaine from the evidence room, valued at 400,000 pounds ($494,440), then used the police database to find drug dealers who could sell it. He was discovered when he accidentally dropped a bag of cocaine outside his daughter's school. A Liverpool court convicted and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

Nigel Carter collected 500 bicycles to send to Sudan, for people who need access to cheap transportation. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency blocked the shipment after an inspector deemed the bikes unfit for use because some needed repairs. Carter said the bikes had only minor damage and that the Sudanese charity was aware of their condition.

Tennessee prosecutors charged former McNairy County Sheriff's Deputy Connor Brackin with seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty and eight counts of reckless endangerment. While reportedly responding to an animal welfare call, Brackin went to a couple's home while they were at dinner and shot and killed seven of their eight dogs. According to the affidavit, Brackin fired his service weapon into campers where some of the dogs were being contained.



In England, Lincolnshire Police Superintendent Fran Harrod said officers won't arrest drivers who don't pay for gasoline because they might not be "having a great day." She advised gas station owners to instead pursue civil action against the thieves, which would get them their money back "within a matter of weeks." Harrod was responding to a gas station owner who said she had 50 drive-off thefts in six months.

When Tennessee students on Brandy Smith's school bus were being too loud, she reportedly slammed the brakes, causing some to hit their heads. At least three students were taken to the hospital and diagnosed with minor concussions. A grand jury indicted her for reckless driving, four counts of child abuse, and nine counts of reckless endangerment.