Review: Gladiator II Is a Historical Epic About the Dangers of Political Power

Gladiator II explores the allure and dangers of political power, focusing on those who rise from the fringes of society to become central figures in the Roman Empire. Like its Oscar-winning predecessor, the film follows a Roman warrior turned slave who fights for a vision of a free and equal Rome.

The film's most compelling figure, though, is a former slave, portrayed by Denzel Washington, who has ascended to owning his own group of fighters. Driven by ambition, he employs violence, manipulation, and flattery to climb the Roman power structure.

Directed by Ridley Scott—the filmmaker behind Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, and The Martian—Gladiator II mirrors the bleak but humanistic themes of his previous works, especially his most recent film, Napoleon. Scott is an expert at presenting a humanistic critique of individuals consumed by the desire for control.

Gladiator II is not without flaw. But it works as both an epic historical melodrama and a meditation on the sacrifices and moral decay that accompany the pursuit of power, both for the powerful and the powerless.