Brickbat: Father of the Year?

In Texas, the Port Arthur Police Department and Child Protective Services are both investigating a TikTok video showing a man use a child to clean snow off his car. The man can be seen laughing and smiling as he wipes the child—reportedly three months old and heavily bundled up—across his windshield and hood. After the video was posted, officials conducted a welfare check and found the child was unharmed. But Police Chief Tim Duriso still plans to pursue child endangerment charges and called it "a sad situation."