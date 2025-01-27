Is This New Chinese AI a 'Sputnik Moment'?

The Chinese startup DeepSeek has released the R1 advanced reasoning model, a cheap open-source artificial intelligence, prompting Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen to declare that we have reached "AI's sputnik moment." The analogy implies that the product threatens American AI dominance in a way comparable to the space-race challenge posed by the Soviet Union's first orbital satellite in 1957.

The U.S. has imposed export controls on the most advanced computer chips, forcing the Chinese developers to optimize their new model using much less capable chips. This spooked the markets, and the stocks of U.S. chip makers like Nvidia and AI developers like Microsoft and Meta fell this morning.

DeepSeek R1 performs comparably to the top releases from American AI labs, although Google's Gemini Flash-Thinking still outperforms it in the Chatbot Arena. But DeepSeek's chief immediate threat to U.S. models is that it claims to be much cheaper than many of its American competitors. One AI insider has argued to me that the circumstantial evidence around the DeepSeek models suggests that part of the data to train them came directly from other models in ways that go beyond contamination from web scraping. Nevertheless, DeepSeek's optimizations and compute efficiencies will undoubtedly spur other AI developers improve their models similarly. We could land in a Jevons paradox situation where such improvements in efficiency actually increase the demand for high-end computer chips.

Not everyone is rushing to declare the end of American AI dominance. Investment analysts at the Wedbush financial services firm argue that though "the model is impressive, and it will have a ripple impact, the reality is that [Magnificent] 7 and US tech is focused on the [artificial general intelligence] endgame with all the infrastructure and ecosystem that China and especially DeepSeek cannot come close to in our view."

The AI insider who I spoke with agrees, noting that projects like Stargate aim to go far beyond the chatbot level to deriving new insights from first principles in biology, physics, chemistry, climatology, etc. He analogized DeepSeek and current chatbots as the equivalent of running one experiment at time; the American AI projects currently in the works, he argues, will be comparable to running millions simultaneously.

Writing on X, the former OpenAI staffer Andrew Mayne rejected the "Sputnik moment" comparison. Instead he called this "a Buran moment," invoking the Soviet effort to copy the American space shuttle.

Sputnik or Buran? We'll know well before the end of this decade.

Disclosure: I have small holdings in both Microsoft and Nvidia.