Brickbat: Strong Arm of the Law
Former New Castle, Indiana, Police Lieutenant Aaron Strong has been sentenced to 151 months in prison after being convicted of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of witness tampering. Strong injured suspects during three different excessive force incidents. "Aaron Strong viciously beat, stomped, and shot three defenseless men with no lawful justification—causing serious injuries including a fractured spine," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.