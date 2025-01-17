Brickbat: Lawn Enforcement

Documents obtained by local media indicate police in London, Kentucky were at the wrong address when they fatally shot Doug Harless. Officers were trying to serve a search warrant at 11:54 p.m. on December 23 in connection with a weed eater stolen from a local elected official. Police say Harless pointed a gun at them before he was shot. TV station WKYT reports that dispatch audio and records show the warrant was for 489 Vanzant Road. Officers were at 511 Vanzant Road, the Harless home, when the shooting took place. WKYT says it has filed an open records request for the warrant to confirm what location it was for, but the local courts say they never received that request and the London police say they have turned over all their files to the Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the shooting.