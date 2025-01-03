Brickbat: Getting Hands-On

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has intervened to dismiss a felony assault charge against an Oklahoma City police officer who slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck and causing a brain bleed, during an argument over a traffic ticket. Video shows Sgt. Joseph Gibson telling Lich Vu that he was being issued a ticket for an improper U-turn. Vu, who appears not to understand English very well, refuses to sign the ticket. Gibson says he'll take Vu to jail if he doesn't sign the ticket. Vu gets out of the car and the two continue to argue. At one point, Vu appears to tell Gibson to "shut up" and taps the officer's chest with the back of his fingers, which prompts Gibson to slam him to the ground. "As attorney general, I will not permit Oklahoma police officers to face criminal prosecution for conduct adhering to their training," Drummond said in a statement. But Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna said she was "surprised and disappointed that Attorney General Gentner Drummond took this case away from my office and the citizens of Oklahoma County."