Brickbat: Shocking Mistreatment

A former Australian police officer faces up to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 95-year-old woman with dementia. Clare Nowland lived in a New South Wales nursing home, where staff called police because she had a knife. Officer Kristian White and another officer tried for about three minutes to get her to drop the knife, before White said "bugger it" and used his Taser on her. Nowland fell and struck her head. She died about a week later from an inoperable brain bleed.

