Brickbat: Puppycide Detective

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged former McNairy County sheriff's deputy Connor Brackin with seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty and eight counts of reckless endangerment. Brackin, who was reportedly responding to an animal welfare call, went to a couple's home while they were at dinner and shot and killed seven of the couple's eight dogs. According to the affidavit, Brackin fired his service weapon into campers where some of the dogs were being contained. Brackin resigned from the sheriff's office after he was arrested.