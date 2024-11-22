In a world where traditional sperm banks and fertility clinics are often out of reach due to high costs and strict regulations, hopeful parents are increasingly turning to online forums and Facebook groups to connect with sperm donors—sometimes for free.

FX's Spermworld, a documentary directed by Lance Oppenheim and inspired by a New York Times article called "The Sperm Kings Have a Problem: Too Much Demand," offers a revealing look into these exchanges. The documentary follows the encounters between sperm donors and recipients, with exchanges often taking place in parking lots, roadside motels, or public bathrooms. No contracts, no professional guidelines, and no legal oversight—just strangers navigating a makeshift fertility system.

Hopeful parents turn to these unregulated markets for varied reasons. Some seek cheaper alternatives to clinics, while others prefer the personal touch of meeting donors face-to-face before accepting their sperm. Donors, meanwhile, are driven by a mix of altruism and ego. Some are motivated by the desire to help, others to spread their genetic legacy.

By showing us these deeply personal, often awkward interactions, Spermworld addresses important questions about informal markets, modern parenthood, and the government's role in regulating intimate choices.