Brickbat: May as Well Just Stay Home

California clean air regulations may ban the sale of new motor homes in the state of Washington. How so? In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law requiring the state to follow California's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) rules. In October, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban manufacturers from selling gas- or diesel-powered vehicles over 8,500 pounds unless they first meet the ZEV sales targets. One RV dealer told KIRO Newsradio he didn't know of any manufacturers that even have an electric vehicle program.