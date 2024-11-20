Brickbat: Sign Here, or Else

An Oklahoma City police officer has been placed on paid leave pending investigation of an incident in which he slammed 70-year-old Lich Vu to the ground, reportedly causing a fractured neck, a brain bleed, and memory loss. Video shows the officer telling Vu that he was being issued a ticket for an improper U-turn. Vu, who appears not to understand English very well, refuses to sign the ticket. The officer says he'll take Vu to jail if he doesn't sign the ticket. Vu gets out of the car and the two continue to argue. At one point, Vu appears to tell the officer to "shut up" and taps the officer's chest with the back of his fingers, which prompts the officer to slam him to the ground.