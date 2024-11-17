Maps

Map: Pearl Clutchers in Hot Spring County

A rural Arkansas county files more than twice as many FCC complaints per resident than anywhere else in the United States.

Is the film Night of the Living Dead too racy for daytime television? What about double entendres about "spotted dick" pudding? Or a travel documentary about Paris featuring burlesque dancers and a museum with nude paintings? These were just some of the federal obscenity complaints that made Hot Spring County, Arkansas, the most prudish place in America.

The most infamous job of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is to punish obscenity on the airwaves, and it's always relied on public feedback to do so. In the 1970s, a complaint about George Carlin's "seven dirty words you can't say on television" routine led to a Supreme Court ruling allowing the FCC to regulate "obscene, indecent, and profane" content on the airwaves.

New technologies have made this power less relevant, since cable news and online streaming fall outside the FCC's jurisdiction. They've also made it easier to see who's complaining. For a decade, the FCC has published the time stamp and ZIP code of each individual obscenity complaint online.

By far, Hot Spring County was the most complaint-dense place in the continental United States, with over 51 complaints per 10,000 residents over the past decade. The runner-up, Yankton County, South Dakota, had only 21 complaints per 10,000 residents. Rounding out the top three was Lake County, Indiana, just outside of Chicago, with six complaints per 10,000 residents.

Outside the mainland, Puerto Ricans also make a lot of complaints to the FCC. The capital city of San Juan sent 824 complaints over the past decade—an average of 25 complaints per 10,000 residents. Of Puerto Rico's 78 municipios, 29 had more than six complaints per 10,000 residents.

Places with fewer than 40 complaints are excluded from the calculation. Because the actual content of the complaints isn't available online, Reason filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Hot Spring County residents' messages to the FCC.

Many of the complaints were the expected gripes about cursing in rap songs and violent action movies. A few of them were stranger. Complainants were disgusted by an episode of The X-Files showing a psychiatric patient throwing "dookie," a documentary showing an animal dissection, and a razor commercial that showed women "behind tiny bushes trimming them into the runway/heart shapes that girls trim their pubic hair aka bushes into."

FCC officials may have gotten tired of hearing from the good people of Hot Spring County. At least, that's what the person complaining about the Paris travel show thought: "Yes this is a regular broadcast channel—NOT A CABLE CHANNEL—for the FCC reviewer that inevitably deems every channel cable so they don't have to deal with it! Ugh!"

Top 100 U.S. counties for FCC complaints per 100,000 residents:

Ranking County Name Complaints Per 100,000 Residents
1 Hot Spring County, Arkansas 514
2 San Juan Municipio, Puerto Rico 252
3 Yankton County, South Dakota 211
4 Bayamón Municipio, Puerto Rico 191
5 Cayey Municipio, Puerto Rico 183
6 Guaynabo Municipio, Puerto Rico 175
7 Woodson County, Kansas 160
8 Boise County, Idaho 157
9 San Juan County, Colorado 155
10 Piatt County, Illinois 152
11 Wheeler County, Oregon 141
12 Trujillo Alto Municipio, Puerto Rico 135
13 Bristol Bay Borough, Alaska 135
14 Throckmorton County, Texas 133
15 Lyman County, South Dakota 131
16 Hormigueros Municipio, Puerto Rico 127
17 Rooks County, Kansas 120
18 Gurabo Municipio, Puerto Rico 107
19 Carolina Municipio, Puerto Rico 106
20 Douglas County, Missouri 105
21 Armstrong County, Texas 103
22 Caguas Municipio, Puerto Rico 99
23 Esmeralda County, Nevada 97
24 Mayagüez Municipio, Puerto Rico 93
25 Dorado Municipio, Puerto Rico 82
26 Quebradillas Municipio, Puerto Rico 82
27 Trinity County, California 80
28 McIntosh County, North Dakota 79
29 Juncos Municipio, Puerto Rico 78
30 Aguadilla Municipio, Puerto Rico 78
31 Taos County, New Mexico 76
32 Cabo Rojo Municipio, Puerto Rico 75
33 Briscoe County, Texas 74
34 Ciales Municipio, Puerto Rico 74
35 Humacao Municipio, Puerto Rico 74
36 Williamsburg city, Virginia 73
37 Quay County, New Mexico 73
38 Toa Baja Municipio, Puerto Rico 71
39 Saunders County, Nebraska 70
40 Campbell County, South Dakota 69
41 Isabela Municipio, Puerto Rico 68
42 Orocovis Municipio, Puerto Rico 68
43 Perkins County, South Dakota 67
44 Lane County, Kansas 66
45 San Germán Municipio, Puerto Rico 65
46 Barranquitas Municipio, Puerto Rico 64
47 Furnas County, Nebraska 64
48 Lake County, Indiana 63
49 Lajas Municipio, Puerto Rico 63
50 Toa Alta Municipio, Puerto Rico 62
51 Moca Municipio, Puerto Rico 62
52 Ponce Municipio, Puerto Rico 61
53 Yauco Municipio, Puerto Rico 61
54 Vega Baja Municipio, Puerto Rico 61
55 Lares Municipio, Puerto Rico 60
56 Aguas Buenas Municipio, Puerto Rico 59
57 Aguada Municipio, Puerto Rico 59
58 Yabucoa Municipio, Puerto Rico 58
59 Monona County, Iowa 58
60 Sheridan County, Nebraska 58
61 Vega Alta Municipio, Puerto Rico 57
62 Nance County, Nebraska 57
63 Cook County, Minnesota 56
64 McCone County, Montana 55
65 Arecibo Municipio, Puerto Rico 54
66 Piute County, Utah 53
67 Aibonito Municipio, Puerto Rico 53
68 Añasco Municipio, Puerto Rico 53
69 Cidra Municipio, Puerto Rico 51
70 Las Piedras Municipio, Puerto Rico 51
71 Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Alaska 51
72 Worth County, Missouri 50
73 Manatí Municipio, Puerto Rico 50
74 Perry County, Pennsylvania 50
75 Mitchell County, Kansas 50
76 Prairie County, Arkansas 49
77 Canóvanas Municipio, Puerto Rico 49
78 Corozal Municipio, Puerto Rico 49
79 Juana Díaz Municipio, Puerto Rico 48
80 Potter County, Pennsylvania 48
81 Clay County, Texas 48
82 Luzerne County, Pennsylvania 48
83 Keweenaw County, Michigan 48
84 LaMoure County, North Dakota 47
85 Osceola County, Michigan 47
86 Robertson County, Kentucky 47
87 Carbon County, Wyoming 46
88 Chugach Census Area, Alaska 46
89 Sierra County, New Mexico 46
90 Peñuelas Municipio, Puerto Rico 45
91 Adjuntas Municipio, Puerto Rico 45
92 Tensas Parish, Louisiana 45
93 Hamilton County, New York 45
94 Fredericksburg city, Virginia 45
95 Guayanilla Municipio, Puerto Rico 44
96 San Lorenzo Municipio, Puerto Rico 44
97 Rincón Municipio, Puerto Rico 43
98 Cataño Municipio, Puerto Rico 42
99 Santa Isabel Municipio, Puerto Rico 42
100 Grand County, Utah 41

Source: FCC Open Data; U.S. Census 2020

This article originally appeared in print under the headline "Pearl Clutchers in Hot Spring County."