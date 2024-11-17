Map: Pearl Clutchers in Hot Spring County

Is the film Night of the Living Dead too racy for daytime television? What about double entendres about "spotted dick" pudding? Or a travel documentary about Paris featuring burlesque dancers and a museum with nude paintings? These were just some of the federal obscenity complaints that made Hot Spring County, Arkansas, the most prudish place in America.

The most infamous job of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is to punish obscenity on the airwaves, and it's always relied on public feedback to do so. In the 1970s, a complaint about George Carlin's "seven dirty words you can't say on television" routine led to a Supreme Court ruling allowing the FCC to regulate "obscene, indecent, and profane" content on the airwaves.

New technologies have made this power less relevant, since cable news and online streaming fall outside the FCC's jurisdiction. They've also made it easier to see who's complaining. For a decade, the FCC has published the time stamp and ZIP code of each individual obscenity complaint online.

By far, Hot Spring County was the most complaint-dense place in the continental United States, with over 51 complaints per 10,000 residents over the past decade. The runner-up, Yankton County, South Dakota, had only 21 complaints per 10,000 residents. Rounding out the top three was Lake County, Indiana, just outside of Chicago, with six complaints per 10,000 residents.

Outside the mainland, Puerto Ricans also make a lot of complaints to the FCC. The capital city of San Juan sent 824 complaints over the past decade—an average of 25 complaints per 10,000 residents. Of Puerto Rico's 78 municipios, 29 had more than six complaints per 10,000 residents.

Places with fewer than 40 complaints are excluded from the calculation. Because the actual content of the complaints isn't available online, Reason filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Hot Spring County residents' messages to the FCC.

Many of the complaints were the expected gripes about cursing in rap songs and violent action movies. A few of them were stranger. Complainants were disgusted by an episode of The X-Files showing a psychiatric patient throwing "dookie," a documentary showing an animal dissection, and a razor commercial that showed women "behind tiny bushes trimming them into the runway/heart shapes that girls trim their pubic hair aka bushes into."

FCC officials may have gotten tired of hearing from the good people of Hot Spring County. At least, that's what the person complaining about the Paris travel show thought: "Yes this is a regular broadcast channel—NOT A CABLE CHANNEL—for the FCC reviewer that inevitably deems every channel cable so they don't have to deal with it! Ugh!"

Top 100 U.S. counties for FCC complaints per 100,000 residents:

Ranking County Name Complaints Per 100,000 Residents 1 Hot Spring County, Arkansas 514 2 San Juan Municipio, Puerto Rico 252 3 Yankton County, South Dakota 211 4 Bayamón Municipio, Puerto Rico 191 5 Cayey Municipio, Puerto Rico 183 6 Guaynabo Municipio, Puerto Rico 175 7 Woodson County, Kansas 160 8 Boise County, Idaho 157 9 San Juan County, Colorado 155 10 Piatt County, Illinois 152 11 Wheeler County, Oregon 141 12 Trujillo Alto Municipio, Puerto Rico 135 13 Bristol Bay Borough, Alaska 135 14 Throckmorton County, Texas 133 15 Lyman County, South Dakota 131 16 Hormigueros Municipio, Puerto Rico 127 17 Rooks County, Kansas 120 18 Gurabo Municipio, Puerto Rico 107 19 Carolina Municipio, Puerto Rico 106 20 Douglas County, Missouri 105 21 Armstrong County, Texas 103 22 Caguas Municipio, Puerto Rico 99 23 Esmeralda County, Nevada 97 24 Mayagüez Municipio, Puerto Rico 93 25 Dorado Municipio, Puerto Rico 82 26 Quebradillas Municipio, Puerto Rico 82 27 Trinity County, California 80 28 McIntosh County, North Dakota 79 29 Juncos Municipio, Puerto Rico 78 30 Aguadilla Municipio, Puerto Rico 78 31 Taos County, New Mexico 76 32 Cabo Rojo Municipio, Puerto Rico 75 33 Briscoe County, Texas 74 34 Ciales Municipio, Puerto Rico 74 35 Humacao Municipio, Puerto Rico 74 36 Williamsburg city, Virginia 73 37 Quay County, New Mexico 73 38 Toa Baja Municipio, Puerto Rico 71 39 Saunders County, Nebraska 70 40 Campbell County, South Dakota 69 41 Isabela Municipio, Puerto Rico 68 42 Orocovis Municipio, Puerto Rico 68 43 Perkins County, South Dakota 67 44 Lane County, Kansas 66 45 San Germán Municipio, Puerto Rico 65 46 Barranquitas Municipio, Puerto Rico 64 47 Furnas County, Nebraska 64 48 Lake County, Indiana 63 49 Lajas Municipio, Puerto Rico 63 50 Toa Alta Municipio, Puerto Rico 62 51 Moca Municipio, Puerto Rico 62 52 Ponce Municipio, Puerto Rico 61 53 Yauco Municipio, Puerto Rico 61 54 Vega Baja Municipio, Puerto Rico 61 55 Lares Municipio, Puerto Rico 60 56 Aguas Buenas Municipio, Puerto Rico 59 57 Aguada Municipio, Puerto Rico 59 58 Yabucoa Municipio, Puerto Rico 58 59 Monona County, Iowa 58 60 Sheridan County, Nebraska 58 61 Vega Alta Municipio, Puerto Rico 57 62 Nance County, Nebraska 57 63 Cook County, Minnesota 56 64 McCone County, Montana 55 65 Arecibo Municipio, Puerto Rico 54 66 Piute County, Utah 53 67 Aibonito Municipio, Puerto Rico 53 68 Añasco Municipio, Puerto Rico 53 69 Cidra Municipio, Puerto Rico 51 70 Las Piedras Municipio, Puerto Rico 51 71 Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Alaska 51 72 Worth County, Missouri 50 73 Manatí Municipio, Puerto Rico 50 74 Perry County, Pennsylvania 50 75 Mitchell County, Kansas 50 76 Prairie County, Arkansas 49 77 Canóvanas Municipio, Puerto Rico 49 78 Corozal Municipio, Puerto Rico 49 79 Juana Díaz Municipio, Puerto Rico 48 80 Potter County, Pennsylvania 48 81 Clay County, Texas 48 82 Luzerne County, Pennsylvania 48 83 Keweenaw County, Michigan 48 84 LaMoure County, North Dakota 47 85 Osceola County, Michigan 47 86 Robertson County, Kentucky 47 87 Carbon County, Wyoming 46 88 Chugach Census Area, Alaska 46 89 Sierra County, New Mexico 46 90 Peñuelas Municipio, Puerto Rico 45 91 Adjuntas Municipio, Puerto Rico 45 92 Tensas Parish, Louisiana 45 93 Hamilton County, New York 45 94 Fredericksburg city, Virginia 45 95 Guayanilla Municipio, Puerto Rico 44 96 San Lorenzo Municipio, Puerto Rico 44 97 Rincón Municipio, Puerto Rico 43 98 Cataño Municipio, Puerto Rico 42 99 Santa Isabel Municipio, Puerto Rico 42 100 Grand County, Utah 41