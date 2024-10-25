Brickbat: Witches, Warlocks, and Bureaucracy

In England, an employee with the Liverpool City Council ordered Caroline Ashley to remove the Halloween decorations from her front yard. According to the city worker, a neighbor complained that the decorations, which included what appeared to be two bodies in body bags hanging from a tree, were too realistic and upsetting. "It's the quickest the council has come out for anything," Ashley said. "I put them up, and then he was round the following day." Ashley removed the items, saying she didn't want to offend any of her neighbors.