Brickbat: Colorblind Cash

Officials in Sacramento County, California, have unveiled a plan to help families of black and Native American children. And only the families of black and Native American children. To qualify, the families need to have a child of the approved race who is under 6 years of age, live in certain zip codes, and have a household income of no more than 200 percent of the poverty level—$62,400 for a family of four. These families will receive $725 per month for a year with no strings attached. Officials say the program is limited to black and Native American applicants because they are more likely to be referred to Child Protective Services and to have their children removed from the home.