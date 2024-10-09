Brickbat: Closing Time

Andrew Gwynne, Britain's minister of public health, said the government is considering "tightening up the hours of operation" of bars and pubs. Gwynne said limiting pub hours could reduce both excess drinking and antisocial behavior. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already announced the government is looking at banning smoking in pub gardens. Both men said the National Health Service budget is being eaten up by preventive diseases, and these rules are aimed at improving public health.