Brickbat: New Sheriff in Town

Jamey Noel, former Clark County, Indiana, sheriff and Republican Party chairman, has pleaded guilty to 27 felony counts, including theft, obstruction of justice, tax evasion, money laundering, corrupt business influence, and official misconduct. The charges stem from allegations that he used millions of dollars of taxpayer money for personal use, including vacations, high-end clothing, child support, and more. Noel agreed to pay $3.1 million in total restitution to four different agencies. The plea deal also calls for him to serve 12 years in prison and three years probation.