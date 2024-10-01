Brickbat: I'm a Pepper

A student at Missouri's Liberty Middle School was suspended for three days, and his mother was advised to search his room, after he posted a photo online of Dr. Pepper cans he had laid in the shape of a rifle. "We have enough information to believe the video has caused fear to at least one student and understandably so," said Mountainview-Birch Tree School District Superintendent Lana Tharp. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we responded swiftly to address the concerns."