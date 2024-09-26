Brickbat: Bay Area Payoffs

Sheryl Davis, the head of San Francisco's Human Rights Commission, has been placed on leave after a local media outlet revealed her undisclosed relationship with James Spingola, the head of Collective Impact, a nonprofit that has received $1.5 million in contracts from her agency. Davis, who approved the contracts, is herself the former executive director of Collective Impact. According to The San Francisco Standard, Davis and Spingola are both registered to vote at the same address and jointly own a car. The two are refusing to answer questions about the exact nature of their relationship.