Some Utah sheriffs say that rules proposed by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for volunteer search and rescue teams would impose heavy burdens on volunteers and on the agencies that use them. According to the sheriffs, the rules would require at least 690 additional hours of training for some crews, much of it for scenarios—such as active shooters, structural fires, drug overdoses, and exposure to hazardous materials—that backcountry crews aren't going to encounter.