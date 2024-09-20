Brickbat: Whose House?

The Riverside County, California, sheriff's office said it is investigating the arrest of Adele Shirey. Video shows that when a deputy knocked on Shirey's door, he was met by a minor who closed the door on him. The deputy opened the door, entered the home, and refused Shirey's requests to leave. Shirey told him that unless he had a warrant, she would speak to him on the porch. He then points off camera and claims he has a right to be in the house because "They opened the door and ran from me." "Now that I'm inside your house, I own your house right now," he said. The deputy dragged Shirey onto the porch, handcuffed her, and arrested her for resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.