Review: A Fun, Chaotic Moon Landing Conspiracy

What if Scarlett Johansson was Mad Men's Don Draper, but her job was to help NASA secure funding for Apollo 11? And what if, halfway through a feel-good enemies-to-lovers rom-com about that mission, we pivot to a conspiracy caper in which Johansson's character is blackmailed into staging a fake moon landing?

These are questions asked and only partially answered by Fly Me to the Moon. The fun, chaotic film boasts a Swiss cheese plot and weird antigravity between Johansson and co-star Channing Tatum. The will-they-or-won't-they tension is more palpable around the actual moon landing than between the two romantic leads. Fly Me to the Moon is nonetheless worth a watch if you enjoy rockets, comedies about government incompetence, or debates over congressional appropriations.