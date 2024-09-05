Brickbat: I Scream, You Scream

In Norwood, Massachusetts, 12-year-old Danny Doherty set up a homemade ice cream stand to raise money for the Boston Bear Cubs, a hockey team for children with physical and developmental disabilities, including his brother. But after just a few days of operations and only 20 customers, Doherty got a letter from the city Board of Health ordering him to shut the stand down, saying he was in violation of state health rules that allow the sale of lemonade and homemade baked goods but not homemade ice cream. So, Doherty started giving away the ice cream while accepting donations for the team. Word got out about his battle with city hall, and he soon raised $1,000. Other businesses heard about his effort and began their own fundraisers for the team. Meanwhile, city officials say they only shut the ice cream stand down after receiving complaints. They also insist they had legitimate health concerns because homemade ice cream might be contaminated by bacteria.