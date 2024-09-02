Brickbat: Finding Speech Dangerous
England's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper plans to "crack down on those pushing harmful and hateful beliefs and violence" in the aftermath of riots that followed the stabbing deaths of three girls in Southport. Almost 500 people have been charged so far in connection with the riots, and while many are charged with violent crimes or property damage, some have been charged with making offensive statements or posting material the government says could stir up racial hatred.