St. Louis firefighter Arnold Britt has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Britt asked a survivor of a car crash that killed four people to give him his wallet for identification. Britt slipped the wallet, which contained nearly $700 in cash and $200 in gift cards, into his jacket and did not return it. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6. Prosecutors have recommended he serve six years in prison.