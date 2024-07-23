Brickbat: Every Breath You Take

The Los Angeles Times, citing sources close to the investigation, reports that a disciplinary board found former Los Angeles assistant police chief Alfred Labrada secretly tracked a fellow officer he was romantically involved with, lied to internal affairs detectives investigating the matter, and tried to persuade a witness not to testify at the board hearing. Officer Dawn Silva said Labrada placed an Apple AirTag under the bumper of her car to track her movements. Labrada told investigators he had bought AirTags to track his luggage while he was on a cruise but denied using them to track her. But investigators found evidence on his city-issued phone indicating he had used the devices to monitor Silva's movements over several months. Labrada retired after the panel reached its decision but before he could face disciplinary action.