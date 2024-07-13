Donald Trump Bloodied in Possible Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage in the middle of a campaign rally on Saturday after the sounds of gunfire rang out in the crowd.

The apparent shots rang out while Trump was speaking to a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that "Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face."

Trump's campaign quickly issued a statement saying that the former president was "fine" and that he was being checked by medical professionals.

In video from the scene of the incident, Secret Service agents can be seen swarming Trump. As Trump leaves the stage surrounded by the agents, he can be seen pumping his fist in the air. Videos and photos from the scene showed Trump reach toward his right ear as the shots rang out. As he exited the stage, Trump seemed to have blood on his face from a possible wound on the side of his head.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the Trump campaign said the former president "thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

In a statement to CNN, the Secret Service confirmed that Trump is "safe" and said an investigation is ongoing. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed to multiple news outlets that the shooter is dead, along with an audience member.

It should go without saying that political violence along the lines of what may have happened in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon is abhorrent.