House Democrats exert pressure: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D–N.Y.) recently convened a virtual meeting of House Democrats to discuss whether President Joe Biden ought to be replaced by a Democrat with a better chance of beating Donald Trump.

"Among those saying explicitly that Mr. Biden should end his candidacy were Representatives Jerrold Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee; Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee; Mark Takano of California, the ranking Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee; and Joseph D. Morelle of New York, the top Democrat on the committee on House Administration," reports The New York Times. The mere fact that Jeffries convened this meeting is of great significance: It's an acknowledgment from the top that this ticket isn't going to work, and that Democrats have a serious problem that lawmakers do not trust party operatives, campaign staffers, or Biden advisers to solve.

Biden, in media appearances this weekend aimed at calming people's nerves about his age, said that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to step aside and allow another member of his party to run for president against Trump.

Divine intervention needed: "If the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race," he told ABC. He added that the "Lord Almighty's not coming down."

When asked how he would feel if he lost to Trump, he responded: "I'll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that's what this is about." (Interestingly, ABC and the White House initially disagreed on whether Biden had used the word goodest. More here.)

"All the pollsters I talk to say it's a tossup—it's a tossup," Biden claimed. FiveThirtyEight, which maintains an "updating average for each candidate in 2024 presidential polls, accounting for each poll's recency, sample size, methodology and house effects," does not support this assessment, saying Trump is polling ahead by 2.3 points. Two recent Ipsos/Reuters polls assessed Biden vs. Trump as well as a Kamala Harris vs. Trump ticket; Harris performed better than Biden in these matchups. Recent Bloomberg/Morning Consult polls in swing states have Biden performing better than he has been—a recent uptick—but only in Wisconsin and Michigan, which simply isn't enough.

"Like a lot of people, I was pretty horrified," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D–R.I.) told WPRI, referring to Biden's debate performance. It seems as though all people of sound cognitive state agree: Biden cannot be kept on the ticket. It's Biden who refuses, along with several of the sycophants with whom he's surrounded himself.

French chaos: Marine Le Pen's far-right party, National Rally, didn't do as well as predicted in legislative elections yesterday. A left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, won 178 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party took 150; National Rally took 142.

No party will win a majority. It's gridlock time: As The New York Times describes it, the "lower house of Parliament, where most legislative power resides, [has] no governing coalition appeared immediately conceivable," meaning Macron's "centrists [are] squeezed between far-right and far-left groups that detest each other and him."

It's clear that Macron's gamble, to hold a snap election early versus later in the fall, did not pay off. Radicals on both left and right have more power and presence than before, while Macron—who was already stunningly unpopular—will be caught between the two.

"Finding a compromise candidate who could lead the next administration won't be easy," reports Bloomberg. "Some early contenders include Marine Tondelier of the Green party and Raphael Glucksmann of the center-left Place Publique; current prime minister Gabriel Attal might also end up staying on." Macron must step down, ending his second term, in 2027, and current Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has, of this morning, tendered his resignation (as is customary in French politics), which Macron rejected, meaning Attal may stay on.

Scenes from New York: Oysters keep dying instead of reproducing, creating a huge problem for the scientists working to restore the bivalve population in New York's waters.

QUICK HITS