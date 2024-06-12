Brickbat: …Where Everybody Knows Your Name and Badge Number

A group of New York City sheriffs created a "man cave" at a city storage facility and stocked it with booze and tobacco products seized from stores and bars they raided and closed for violating COVID-19 shutdown orders. They reportedly blocked off the security cameras so they could drink and smoke in the area. The Department of Finance, which employs the sheriffs, has refused to release their names, and department Commissioner Preston Niblack declined to discuss the issue with local media. But officials say that twelve sheriffs were suspended for 30 days without pay over the matter, and none were charged with any crimes.