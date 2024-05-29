Brickbat: Mistyped Tickets

When Caroline and Matt Ydstie got a ticket for running a red light in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they were confused: They live in the Pittsburgh area and say they have never been to Philadelphia. What made it even more confusing is that the ticket was for a white Ford. They drive a blue Honda Civic. When the Ydsties called to find out what was going on, the Philadelphia Parking Authority told them to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT told them they'd have to go to court to challenge the ticket. Caroline Ydstie said that would cost more than the ticket, so she called a local TV station. The station found the problem began with the person who typed in the ticket, which was generated by a red light camera. That person got one letter of the license plate wrong, tying the ticket to her vehicle