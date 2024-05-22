Brickbat: Typo Trauma

A typo apparently led Pinellas County, Florida, sheriff's deputies to pull a man and his epileptic teenage daughter from their car at gunpoint. A local TV station reports that a deputy ran the car's tag and it came back stolen. But about 10 minutes after deputies pulled over the driver, dashboard and bodycam video showed the deputy who entered the tag number realizing he'd typed it in wrong. Another deputy can be heard complaining about deputies "not knowing what they're doing." "People make mistakes," said the deputy who ran the tag number.