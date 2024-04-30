Brickbat: Close Enough for the Feds

Federal agents arrested Penny McCarthy at gunpoint outside her home in Phoenix. They insisted that she was Carole Anne Rozak, a fugitive wanted on a 1999 warrant for probation violation in Oklahoma. At first, the U.S. Marshals Service said McCarthy's fingerprints matched Rozak's, but they later admitted the prints did not match, and a judge dropped all charges against McCarthy. A Phoenix TV station reports that the Marshals Service blamed a glitch for the initial fingerprint misidentification. In later court filings the service said that Rozak had stolen McCarthy's maiden name, blaming the mix-up on that. But McCarthy said they have refused to provide her with any information that links Rozak to her identity. "I no longer trust the people who govern me," she said.