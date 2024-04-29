Brickbat: Baby, You Can't Drive Your Car

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing has warned lawmakers he will ban driving on weekends if they cannot agree to a planned amendment to the nation's Climate Protection Act. Wissing said that is the only way to meet the emissions goals called for in the law. Negotiations over the amendment have stalled over whether the government should look at overall carbon dioxide emissions and allow the government to decide what actions to take if they don't meet targets for two years in a row or whether it should set individual standards for each sector of the economy. Julia Verlinden of the Green Party said that rather than ban weekend driving if an agreement can't be reached, Wissing could reduce the speed limit.