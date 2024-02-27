Poll: Almost a Third of Americans Say the First Amendment Goes 'Too Far'

According to a new poll from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a First Amendment organization, nearly a third of Americans, including similar numbers of Republicans and Democrats, say that the First Amendment goes "too far" in the rights it guarantees. More than half agreed that their local community should not allow a public speech that espouses a belief they find particularly offensive.

"Those results were disappointing, but not exactly surprising," said FIRE Chief Research Adviser Sean Stevens in a Tuesday press release. "Here at FIRE, we've long observed that many people who say they're concerned about free speech waver when it comes to beliefs they personally find offensive. But the best way to protect your speech in the future is to defend the right to controversial and offensive speech today."

The survey, which was conducted in partnership with the Polarization Research Lab (PRL) at Dartmouth College, asked 1,000 Americans about their opinions on free speech and expression. The survey found that "when it comes to whether people are able to freely express their views," over two-thirds of respondents said they believed America was headed in the wrong direction. Further, only 25 percent of respondents agreed that the right to free speech was "very" or "completely" secure.

The survey also asked respondents to read a dozen controversial statements and pick the one they found most offensive. The most disliked beliefs were that "all whites are racist oppressors," followed by statements like "America got what it deserved on 9/11" and "January 6th was a peaceful protest." The survey then asked respondents whether they'd agree with allowing this opinion to be expressed in different circumstances.

Half of the respondents said that their community "definitely" or "probably" should not permit a public speech expressing the opinion they found most offensive. A whopping 69 percent said a local college should "definitely" or "probably" not allow a professor who holds such an opinion to teach there. Over a quarter of respondents said that someone who previously said the offensive opinion should be fired from their job.

These results indicate that though the average American is concerned about protecting free speech rights, a significant portion of the population seem poised to welcome increasing censorship.

"The average American already thinks that free speech in America is in dire straits. Most worryingly, they think it will get worse," said Stevens. "These findings should be a wake-up call for the nation to recommit to a vibrant free speech culture before it's too late."