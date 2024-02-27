Brickbat: Don't Go Yet

San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Dean Preston has proposed an ordinance that would require supermarkets to provide at least six months' notice before closing any stores. It would also require supermarket executives to meet with community members before closing a store and require them to try to find a replacement supermarket. The Board of Supervisors passed a similar law in 1984, but it was vetoed by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein after one supermarket executive warned it would discourage new supermarkets from opening in the city. At the time, Feinstein called the ordinance "an unnecessary intrusion of governmental regulatory authority."