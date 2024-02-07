Brickbat: Let's Go for a Ride

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Hernandez has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate the civil rights of skateboarder Jesus Alegria. Hernandez and now-former Deputy Miguel Vega kidnapped Alegria after he told them to stop picking on teens in a Compton park. The two drove him around in their patrol car and threatened to beat him up, drop him off in gang-controlled territory, and tell people he was a member of a rival gang. Vega was previously sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.