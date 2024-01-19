Review: Loki Reckons With the Peril of Power

In the second season of his eponymous Marvel series on Disney+, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) becomes both more human and more godlike. The low-fi retro​futurism and sweeping sci-fi score of the series are as gorgeous as the first season. The show's vaguely philosophical bent remains half-baked, with Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) et al. scrambling through a profusion of time paradoxes, free will vs. determinism debates, and trolley problems that remain mostly unresolved.

As the season comes to a close, Loki gathers immense power to himself. But for the first time in all his appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he does so reluctantly. It's not clear, in fact, whether that power is a reward bestowed on a Loki who is finally worthy, or whether having control over the lives of others is an eternal Sisyphean punishment.