Back to the Caves

Fossil fuel drama: "Absolutely not," said Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian minister of energy, on TV when asked if his country would agree to the fossil fuel phase-down currently being drawn up at the United Nations' COP28 climate talks in Dubai. Abdulaziz "called out countries pushing for a phase out of fossil fuel for hypocrisy, saying that if they believed in it they should just get on with it," reports Bloomberg.

"I'm not naming names," added Abdulaziz, whose country has been exploring carbon capture technology as a possible solution. "But those countries who really believe in phasing out and phasing down hydrocarbons, you should come out and put together a plan for how in starting 1st of January 2024."

Meanwhile, the COP28 president is being raked through the coals for a soundbite questioning "the scientific basis for calls to phase out fossil fuels in order to keep global warming to 1.5 C," per Bloomberg, part of comments Sultan Al Jaber—an oil executive who is leading this climate summit—made in late November during a debate with the former Irish president.

"A phase down and a phase out of fossil fuel in my view is inevitable—it is essential," said Al Jaber, "but we need to be real, serious and pragmatic about it. There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase out of fossil fuel is what's going to achieve 1.5."

Into the caves we go: Al Jaber also said that a full phase-out of fossil fuels would "take the world back into caves." Some scientists and activists have not welcomed Al Jaber's blunt realism, but have said his comments are "verging on climate denial."

To be sure, Al Jaber has been properly criticized for a possible conflict of interest, as he is also the CEO of the Emirati state-owned oil and gas company, ADNOC. But he's correct to weigh tradeoffs and to point to the fact that world leaders need a more concrete plan, since toothless U.N. agreements don't really cut it.

It was only back in 2015 that 195 countries agreed, at an earlier summit in Paris, to limit global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius to blunt the very worst impacts of climate change. But the agreement "lack[ed] an enforcement mechanism," and "an analysis by Climate Action Tracker found that, as of 2021, none of the nations with large-scale emissions had instituted climate pledges in keeping with the 1.5-degree target," per a New York Times analysis.

Chris Christie erasure? Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has just barely met the threshold to be present on the GOP debate stage tomorrow, per an announcement by the Republican National Committee yesterday. He will join former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and TikTok user Vivek Ramaswamy on the debate stage. Frontrunner Donald Trump will be skipping this debate, as he has done for all others this season, in favor of a fundraising event. If you have masochistic tendencies, tune in at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Scenes from New York:

I wanted to bring some holiday cheer, and write something festive, but the Columbia crazies keep derailing my plans with their straight-up Hamas apologism:

We will be having our second teach-in this Wednesday the 6th at 12pm, in room C-03 of the Social Work building! We will discuss the significance of the Palestinian counteroffensive on October 7th and the centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism. See y'all there! pic.twitter.com/PnAwMQwIx2 — Columbia Social Workers 4 Palestine (@CSSW4Palestine) December 3, 2023

QUICK HITS

It is the final day of Reason 's Webathon. Many of you have donated, specifically citing Reason Roundup as a product you enjoy, which makes me blush with delight. Today is both your last chance to give (we hereby turn away all future cash) and your final day of being harassed as part of a fundraising plea.

American students trail their peers globally in math scores, possibly attributable to pandemic learning disruptions. Thanks, teachers unions, very cool.

Politico tries to pander to Gen Z with this headline: "Europe's most 'rizz' politicians, ranked." Actually, power-hungry agents of the state have no rizz. They all suck, and we shouldn't get all soft on them.

Lol:

Reason 's C.J. Ciaramella on how public records laws created the Florida Man.

Moody's lowered its outlook on China's credit from "stable" to "negative."

Goodbye Doug Burgum, we hardly knew ye.

Pro-Palestine protesters keep shutting down New York City's bridges, making the city's congestion problem even worse:

Protesters "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza" marched around Williamsburg and have now begun marching over the Williamsburg bridge pic.twitter.com/j6tfNReVvY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) December 4, 2023