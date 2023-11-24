Review: How To Live to 100

Living for a century is not as easy as Netflix's new docuseries Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones makes it seem. The show looks at places such as Sardinia, Italy, and Okinawa, Japan, where the residents are unusually long-lived. While naturally noting that diet, exercise, and having a purpose in life seem to contribute to longevity, the series undervalues the importance of choosing your environment. That personal choice not only involves what you eat and how active you are, but also who you choose to spend your time with.

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, such as Kernel CEO and biohacker Bryan Johnson, are investing billions into trying to find the tech hack to live longer. There is not yet a foolproof plan to make it to 100 years old, but many clues in Italy, Costa Rica, and even California suggest that thoughtfully selecting good company may add a few extra years.